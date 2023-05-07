Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 101,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 675,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

