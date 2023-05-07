Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

