Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 253,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.