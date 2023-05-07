Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.71 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

