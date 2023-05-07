Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 3.7 %

KMX opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

