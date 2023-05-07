Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $375.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

