Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,400,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Trading Up 2.7 %

UDR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

