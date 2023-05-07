Mizuho Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 90.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

