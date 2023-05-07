Mizuho Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $102.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.