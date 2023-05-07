Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $152.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

