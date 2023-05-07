Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $304.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

