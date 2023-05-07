MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

