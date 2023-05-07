Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

