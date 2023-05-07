M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 4.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

