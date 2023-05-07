Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,166 shares of company stock worth $4,529,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

