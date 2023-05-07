Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) versus Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Critical Contrast

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kinnate Biopharma has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinnate Biopharma and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 596.86%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,321.80%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Kinnate Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A -44.66% -37.10% Mustang Bio N/A -106.95% -67.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$116.27 million ($2.65) -1.08 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($11.24) -0.38

Kinnate Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats Mustang Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a former subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, LLC.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders. The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

