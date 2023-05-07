MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 2%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 231,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,677,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a market cap of £9.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.