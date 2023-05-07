Nabeel Ahmed Sells 990 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $37,977.24.

OM stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

