Nabeel Ahmed Sells 990 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $37,977.24.
Outset Medical Price Performance
OM stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
