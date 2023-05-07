National Bank Financial Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$78.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

EQGPF stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

