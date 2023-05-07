National Bank Financial Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

