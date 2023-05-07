Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

