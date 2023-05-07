Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 10,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

