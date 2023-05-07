Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 11,525 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

