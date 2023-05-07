Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 3,554 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

