Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,288 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,463,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 13,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

