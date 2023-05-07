Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

