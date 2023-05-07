Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $24.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.