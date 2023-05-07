Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $220,000 Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

