Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $228,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

