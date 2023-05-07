Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $203,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

TFC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

