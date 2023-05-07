Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

