Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $567,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.83 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.