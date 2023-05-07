Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,415 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

