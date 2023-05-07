Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $249,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 288,834 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,704.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 231,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

