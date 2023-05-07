Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMAY. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

