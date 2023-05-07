Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

