Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 10,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

