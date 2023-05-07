Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 880 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

