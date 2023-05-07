Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 2,809 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.