Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 2,809 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.