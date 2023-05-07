Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 3,758 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

