Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

