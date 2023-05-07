Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 528 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 454,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 81,583 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IBUY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

