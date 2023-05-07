Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $201,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $14,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ryder System by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

