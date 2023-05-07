Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

