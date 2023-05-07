Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $219,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $58.60 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

