Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $256,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 4.0 %

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

IPG stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.