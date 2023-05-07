Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFF opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

