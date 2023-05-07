Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 332,447 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 59,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

