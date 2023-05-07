NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Buys $1,190,800.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $31.73 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.