NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Buys $1,190,800.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $31.73 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.
