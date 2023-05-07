Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $321,267.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $321,267.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $135,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

